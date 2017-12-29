LINE

12 dead in New York city fire

A fire breaks out Thursday evening in the north of New York City, the United States, Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo/Agencies)

A fire breaks out Thursday evening in the north of New York City, the United States, Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo/Agencies)

At least 12 people were killed, including an infant, in a fire that broke out Thursday evening in the north of New York City, local authorities said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said four people are critically injured and there are other serious injuries as well.

"This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city -- it will rank as one of the worst losses in a fire in many years," said de Blasio at the scene of the fire.

The first emergency call came at 6:51 p.m. (2351 GMT) for a fire in a five-story building at 2363 Prospect Avenue in Bronx, the northernmost of the five boroughs of New York City, according to the city's fire department.

"Fire started on the first floor and quickly spread upstairs. People died on various floors. They range in ages from one to over 50," said New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

More than 160 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene, the department said.

　　

