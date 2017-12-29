At least 12 killed in New York City blaze

At least 12 people were killed, and four others are critically injured after a major four-alarm apartment fire broke out on Thursday in a multi-floor building in the Bronx Borough, said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

A one-year-old child was among the 12 who died in the blaze.

It is reported that the fire erupted shortly before 7 p.m. local time on the third floor of a five-story building.

The fire has been put under control, with over 160 members of the New York City Fire Department sent to battle the blaze, said the fire department.