New York enhances security for New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square

Police officers were seen in Times Square. (Photo/Agencies)

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said Thursday that it enhanced security measures for the coming New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.

Police told a press conference that they will be adding additional security to the outer perimeter of Times Square to ensure those waiting to enter screening areas will be protected from moving vehicles.

Additionally, the police department and its law enforcement partners will be increasing the number of observation posts throughout Times Square in order to monitor elevated vantage points.

The annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square is most known for its ball drop. The ball descends in 60 seconds down a specially designed flagpole, beginning at 11:59 p.m. (0459 GMT, Jan. 1) and resting at midnight to signal the start of the next year.

Each year, around 2 million people come to Times Square to join the celebration.

The event has long drawn a heavy security pressure. And this year, the police have good reasons to be more cautious following several terror attacks in Manhattan.

On Dec. 11, four people were injured after a man set off an improvised explosive device at the city's busiest commuter hub near Times Square during rush hour. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident an attempted terrorist attack.

On Oct. 31, eight people were killed and a dozen more injured after a truck plowed into pedestrians near the World Trade Center.

"This is going to be one of the most well-policed, best-protected events, at one of the safest venues in the entire world," said NYPD Commissioner James O' Neill.

He said that the police will ensure that New York City will have another safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve celebration.