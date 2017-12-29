Soccer legend George Weah wins Liberian presidential run-off: electoral body

File photo taken on June 27, 2013 shows former World Footballer (1995), Liberia's George Weah speaks during the Night of Football Africa in Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan, Cote D'ivoire.(Xinhua/Wu Changrong)

The candidate of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) George Weah has taken the lead in Liberia's presidential run-off election, the country's electoral body said on Thursday.

With 98.1 percent of the vote counted, Weah came far ahead with 61.5 percent, while his rival, incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai is trailing behind with 38.5 percent, head of the National Election Commission Jerome Korkoya told reporters.

Weah, a former soccer star, had won 14 out of Liberia's 15 counties in Tuesday's run-off, Korkoya said.

The electoral commission said turnout in Tuesday's race stood at 56 percent and that final results of the election will be announced on Friday.