LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

2 Chinese tourists injured in bus accident in Iceland remain in critical conditions

1
2017-12-29 10:14Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Two Chinese passengers who were seriously injured in a tourist bus accident in southern Iceland on Wednesday remain in critical conditions, the Chinese embassy in Iceland said in a statement on Thursday, citing hospital sources.

The tourist bus carrying 44 Chinese tourists skidded off the road and rolled over after hitting a passenger car on the highway near Kirkjubaejarklaustur, some 250 km south of the capital Reykjavik, on Wednesday morning.

One passenger was killed on the spot, and more than 10 passengers were seriously injured and transported by helicopters to the National University Hospital of Iceland in Reykjavik.

The two passengers are receiving treatment in the ICU of the hospital, while the others are in stable conditions, according to the statement.

The relatives and family members of all those who were seriously injured have been contacted, and the Chinese embassy will facilitate their visits of Iceland.

Meanwhile, the embassy urges the local police authorities to speed up investigating the cause of the accident.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.