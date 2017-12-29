2 Chinese tourists injured in bus accident in Iceland remain in critical conditions

Two Chinese passengers who were seriously injured in a tourist bus accident in southern Iceland on Wednesday remain in critical conditions, the Chinese embassy in Iceland said in a statement on Thursday, citing hospital sources.

The tourist bus carrying 44 Chinese tourists skidded off the road and rolled over after hitting a passenger car on the highway near Kirkjubaejarklaustur, some 250 km south of the capital Reykjavik, on Wednesday morning.

One passenger was killed on the spot, and more than 10 passengers were seriously injured and transported by helicopters to the National University Hospital of Iceland in Reykjavik.

The two passengers are receiving treatment in the ICU of the hospital, while the others are in stable conditions, according to the statement.

The relatives and family members of all those who were seriously injured have been contacted, and the Chinese embassy will facilitate their visits of Iceland.

Meanwhile, the embassy urges the local police authorities to speed up investigating the cause of the accident.