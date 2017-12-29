LINE

Lancang-Mekong countries set up joint law enforcement center

2017-12-29

A joint law enforcement center, founded by countries along the Lancang-Mekong River, started operation Thursday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center of Lancang-Mekong River is the first of its kind in the region, said a press release.

The first secretary-general Zheng Baigang is from China and his successors will be from the other five countries in the region by turns, the statement said.

The Lancang-Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and serves as a natural bond that links the six countries together.

The center will enhance coordination, share intelligence and organize joint operations among the six countries to contain cross-border crime, the statement said.

Since 2011, law enforcement agencies of the six countries have pursued 65 joint patrols and four joint operations against drug trafficking, smashing 39,000 drug cases and rescuing 120 civilian vessels.

　　

