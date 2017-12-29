LINE

China introduces third-party evaluation in legislation

2017-12-29

China's top legislature on Thursday released two regulations on the use of consultation and third-party evaluation in law-making.

Consultations will be required for legislation involving major adjustments of interests, while third-party evaluations are for those arousing widespread controversy, according to the regulations released by the General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress

The regulations were adopted at a meeting of the Leading Group for Deepening Overall Reform of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee on Nov. 20.

Consultations could also take the form of demonstration meetings, hearings or project studies, according to the regulations.

The project studies and third-party evaluations could be entrusted to entities such as higher educational institutions, research institutions and think tanks, said the regulations.

The outcome reports of both categories would serve as important references for the legislative process.

The regulations are expected to help legislative organs play a better role in expressing, balancing and adjusting social interests, said a statement from the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

　　

