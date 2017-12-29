LINE

Feng Xiaoting named Chinese Footballer of the Year

Guangzhou Evergrande striker Feng Xiaoting has been voted as the Chinese Footballer of the Year.

Feng has garnered 441 points from a voting organized by the leading Chinese sports media Titan Sports, beating Shanghai SIPG striker Wu Lei into second place.

Wu has won 391 points from the voting attended by the leading Chinese sports media outlets, 112 points ahead of third-placed Evergrande veteran Zheng Zhi.

Tianjin Quanjian goalkeeper and captain Zhang Lu finished seventh on the table which is dominated by strikers and midfielders, ahead of the national team goalkeeper Yan Junling who is ninth.

Wang Shuang who scored five goals and had six assists for the women's national team this year, was named the Women's Footballer of the Year, while Xu Genbao won the Best Coach award after the 73-year-old led Shanghai to three successive championships at the Chinese National Games.

　　

