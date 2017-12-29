Shanghai will further restrict fireworks in 2018

Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Public Security will enact more policies restricting the use of fireworks in Shanghai in 2018, most notably during Chinese New Year, Laodong Daily reported Wednesday.

As 2018 approaches, there have been many cases of illegal fireworks use reported in the city. Since December 1, local police have confiscated 1,034 boxes of fireworks and busted 17 criminal cases.

In 2018, individuals will no longer be allowed to play with fireworks near any tall buildings using flammable heat preservation materials.

Local authorities will also organize 400,000 volunteers to patrol and monitor local communities. If these volunteers see any person using fireworks illegally, they are authorized to prevent such behavior.

Total sales volume of fireworks in Shanghai in 2018 should not exceed the volume in 2017.

People will also be required to use their ID card to purchase fireworks; only residents living in the Outer Ring Road of Shanghai are allowed to make the purchase.