Cooperation the only correct choice for China-U.S. relations: spokesman

"History has shown that cooperation is the only correct choice for the development of China-U.S. relations," Ministry of National Defense spokesman Ren Guoqiang told a news briefing Thursday.

"China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Ren said.

The remarks were made in response to a question regarding the recent publication of the U.S. National Security Strategy, which listed China as a rival of the United States, while stating the United States hoped to cooperate with China on major issues concerning international and regional security.

"We hope that the United States will abandon its cold-war and zero-sum mentality, be objective and rational about China and the Chinese military, and contribute positive energy to developing relations between the two countries and the two armed forces," Ren said.