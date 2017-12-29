LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Cooperation the only correct choice for China-U.S. relations: spokesman

1
2017-12-29 09:53Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

"History has shown that cooperation is the only correct choice for the development of China-U.S. relations," Ministry of National Defense spokesman Ren Guoqiang told a news briefing Thursday.

"China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation," Ren said.

The remarks were made in response to a question regarding the recent publication of the U.S. National Security Strategy, which listed China as a rival of the United States, while stating the United States hoped to cooperate with China on major issues concerning international and regional security.

"We hope that the United States will abandon its cold-war and zero-sum mentality, be objective and rational about China and the Chinese military, and contribute positive energy to developing relations between the two countries and the two armed forces," Ren said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.