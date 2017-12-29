LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Culture

Terracotta Warriors's home to build archaeological museum

1
2017-12-29 09:52Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

A museum of archaeology will be built in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, where the Terracotta Warriors and horses were discovered.

Construction of the Shaanxi museum of archaeology started Thursday in Chang'an District of the provincial capital of Xi'an.

The museum will include exhibition areas, a technical protection center, as well as a tourist information center, according to Sun Zhouyong, head of Shaanxi research institute of archaeology.

At an estimated cost of 540 million yuan (82.5 million U.S. dollars), the museum will cover 36,000 square meters.

The museum is funded the by Shaanxi provincial government.

Shaanxi is famous for its rich archaeological resources, including the Mausoleum of Qinshihuang and its Terracotta Warriors army.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.