China prosecutes 42,400 for crimes against minors

2017-12-29

Over 42,400 people were prosecuted in the first 11 months of this year on charges such as child abuse, indecency with children and child trafficking, said China's top procuratorate.

During the same period, 31,400 were arrested on suspicion of these crimes, said Zheng Xinjian, head of the minor case division of the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP), at a press conference Thursday.

Besides pressing charges, procuratorates also made suggestions to the court on banning suspects' reentry into child-related occupations, according to Zheng.

Zheng highlighted the procuratorates' efforts in introducing civil authorities and medical organizations, as well as professional help from judicial social workers and psychological consultants, to help child victims recover.

More than 22,000 victims received various legal aid, psychological services and rehabilitation treatment, said Zheng.

In response to questions on child abuse cases at kindergartens, Zheng reiterated the resolution of the SPP and called on all procuratorates to work with kindergartens to set up a system to prevent harm to kindergarten students.

A number of accusations of child abuse at kindergartens have been made public in the past few months.

　　

