Zhangjiakou to cultivate winter sports management, service personnel

Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province announced Thursday that it aims to cultivate 1,000 talented individuals with bachelor's degrees in management and service for winter sports by 2022, according to thepaper.cn.

The 1,000 professionals will study for four years at Hebei Sport University for a bachelor's degree after three years' study in the city's vocational school.

One of the co-hosting cities of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou has also taken a number of other measures in preparation for the event, including setting up a winter sports school at Zhangjiakou University.

Fifty students will recruited by the winter sports school to major in winter sports education. The winter sports school will also partner with local ski resorts and the School of Nursing to train professionals in ski rescue.



Apart from that, the Zhangjiakou Education Bureau is also planning to set up related majors in junior colleges and technical secondary schools in the city, including operation management in ice stadiums and cable maintenance.