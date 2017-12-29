LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Zhangjiakou to cultivate winter sports management, service personnel

1
2017-12-29 09:24China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download

Zhangjiakou city in Hebei province announced Thursday that it aims to cultivate 1,000 talented individuals with bachelor's degrees in management and service for winter sports by 2022, according to thepaper.cn.

The 1,000 professionals will study for four years at Hebei Sport University for a bachelor's degree after three years' study in the city's vocational school.

One of the co-hosting cities of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Zhangjiakou has also taken a number of other measures in preparation for the event, including setting up a winter sports school at Zhangjiakou University.

Fifty students will recruited by the winter sports school to major in winter sports education. The winter sports school will also partner with local ski resorts and the School of Nursing to train professionals in ski rescue. 

Apart from that, the Zhangjiakou Education Bureau is also planning to set up related majors in junior colleges and technical secondary schools in the city, including operation management in ice stadiums and cable maintenance.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.