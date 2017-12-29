Mainland opposes U.S.-Taiwan official contact: spokesperson

The Chinese mainland resolutely opposes any official contact between the United States and Taiwan, said Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson of the Ministry of National Defense Thursday.

Ren made the remarks in response to an inquiry on a "defense report" released on the island, which talked a lot about military cooperation with the United States.

Taiwan is a part of China so it is not possible for it to have a "defense report", said Ren.

The mainland strives for peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity, but it will defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity unflinchingly, Ren said.

It is pointless to rely on foreign and military forces to assist "Taiwan independence" and only by sticking to the 1992 Consensus, can the two sides ensure peace and stability across the Strait, said Ren.