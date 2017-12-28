Xi calls for more efforts in major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks as he meets with Chinese diplomatic envoys to foreign countries in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 28, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met with Chinese diplomatic envoys to foreign countries, calling for more efforts to advance the major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics.

On behalf of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Xi extended his sincere greetings to the diplomatic envoys for their hard work and lauded the great accomplishments that their diplomatic work has achieved in the past five years.

As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, Xi urged the diplomats to comprehend the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress and correctly understand the trend of the times and the international situation.

Diplomats should be absolutely loyal to the Party, to the country and to the people, said Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

Diplomatic envoys should resolutely safeguard national interests and national dignity, make their contributions to the country and serve the people wholeheartedly, he said.

He asked the diplomats to promote the building of a new type of international relations with win-win cooperation at the core, as well as the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

He called for more efforts in expanding the diplomatic layout, building the global partnership network and advancing the Belt and Road construction.

The president called on the diplomats to actively participate in global governance and multilateral affairs.

He hoped that Chinese diplomatic envoys could continue to boost understanding and friendship between China and foreign countries.

Xi said the diplomatic team should enhance capacity building and acquire the ability to learn more and keep their knowledge up to date.

He also demanded strict compliance with political discipline for diplomats.