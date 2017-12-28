LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China expresses condolences after Iceland bus crash

1
2017-12-28 16:54chinadaily.com.cn Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
A bus, carrying 46 Chinese tourists, rear-ended and then flipped over in Iceland on Wednesday, leaving at least one dead at the scene and 12 injured hospitalized in the aftermath. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

A bus, carrying 46 Chinese tourists, rear-ended and then flipped over in Iceland on Wednesday, leaving at least one dead at the scene and 12 injured hospitalized in the aftermath. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

China on Thursday expressed condolences after a bus carrying 44 Chinese tourists crashed in icy conditions in Iceland on Wednesday, leaving one dead and 11 injured.

"The Foreign Ministry and Chinese embassy in Iceland are paying a great deal of attention to the accident, and the embassy launched an emergency response mechanism immediately," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news conference in Beijing.

According to Hua, the embassy has sent personnel to the hospital to visit and comfort the injured tourists, and asked authorities in Iceland to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident.

The embassy also required all-out efforts to treat and cure the injured, and urged travel agencies involved to fulfill their responsibilities and deal with the aftermath of the accident, Hua said.

"The ministry and embassy will continue to closely follow the latest developments, and actively provide necessary assistance to Chinese tourists involved," she added.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.