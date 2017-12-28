Main span of China-made bridge closed in Brunei

Chinese constructors wrapped up work to connect the main part of Brunei's first cross-sea bridge on Tuesday.

The 2,680-meter-long Pulau Muara Besar Bridge, which connects the mainland to the western shore of Pulau Muara Besar, is expected to open to traffic in April 2018, according to the Second Harbor Engineering Company (SHEC) of China Communication Construction Company.

The bridge has four lanes and a designed speed for vehicles of 100 kilometers per hour, said SHEC based in central China's Wuhan City.

It is a major part of a construction project which also involves a main road on Pulau Muara Besar and development of power, telecommunication and water pipeline networks. The project is expected to cost around 1.27 billion yuan (194 million U.S. dollars).