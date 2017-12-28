Way chill: frozen waterfall

A 10-meter frozen waterfall covers four floors of an abandoned residential building in Anshan, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Photos of a frozen waterfall in Anshan, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, go viral on social media.

Photos of a 10-meter frozen waterfall that covers four floors of an abandoned residential building have gone viral. Authorities said the building was abandoned in October. Broken water pipes were exposed directly to the cold weather. The lowest temperature in Anshan in winter is under -10℃.

Net users expressed an extraordinary interest as the frozen waterfall quickly conquered social media and news applications, in particular just how cold Northeast China really gets. The frozen waterfall even drew appeal as an unofficial tourism site. Some compared it to a fridge with the ground floor, first floor, second floor and third floor like a freezer and the top two floors a refrigerator.