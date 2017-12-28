LINE

Doctors warn about deadly health risks from popular new candy

2017-12-28
A photo shows a light bulb shaped candy being sold on China's e-commerce platform. [Photo/taobao]

Doctors are warning that a popular light bulb shaped candy poses a potential health risk and needs to be eaten with care.

The candy, which is the same size and shape as a light bulb, is a hit product online.

A doctor surnamed Hou from the Capital Institute of Pediatricsare says the shape of the candy means that it is easy to put it into your mouth buthard to get it back out.

This can lead to the candy getting stuck, which can cause joint damage in the jaw and potentially suffocation.

One buyer revealed on social media that after putting the candy into his mouth, it took him 45 minutes to pull it out after his saliva eventually melted the coating of the candy.

It has been reported that information about the product, such as the ingredients, producer, and date of production are not listed on the candy's packaging.

　　

