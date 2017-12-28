Pop star Rihanna calls for end to gun violence after cousin's death

Pop star Robyn Rihanna Fenty on Tuesday called for an end to gun violence in a post mourning her cousin's death, becoming the latest high-profile figure to raise concern over gun control.

Following photos with her cousin posted on Instagram, the always best-selling singer wrote: "Can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!!"

Rihanna ended her post with the hashtag #endgunviolence. She didn't tell the cousin's name but tagged his Instagram account in one of the photos.

The singer's post has received support from millions of fans and tens of thousands of comments.

Local media identified the slain man as 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who was reportedly gunned down near his home in the Caribbean country of Barbados, Rihanna's homeland.

Visitors to the island were suggested to "be vigilant at all time," according to the British government's foreign travel advice.

"The local police have advised residents and visitors against wearing visible gold jewelry due to a spate of robberies particularly in Bridgetown and other popular tourist areas," the travel advice added.

Bridgetown is the capital of Barbados and birthplace of Rihanna, whose career is thriving in the United States.