40 killed in Kabul's double suicide bombing: sources

2017-12-28

At least 40 people including two assailants were killed and many others injured after a double suicide bombing rocked a building in western neighborhood of Afghan capital of Kabul Thursday, sources and witnesses said.

The toll is likely to go up as many were shifted to multiple hospitals and a number of them remained in critical conditions, officials said.

The attack came roughly at 10:30 a.m. local time when two suicide bombers detonated their jackets at the building where a cultural association and a local media office are located.

"A public gathering was underway in the building before the blasts and the two attackers were also killed on the spot. A probe is still on and more details will be shared with media later in the day," a security source told Xinhua near the site.

He said the targeted building is home to a local news agency and a cultural center.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.(Updated)

　　

