China's voluntary bone marrow donors exceed 2.4 mln

China has more than 2.4 million registered donors as of Nov. 30, 2017, the China Marrow Donor Program (CMDP) said Wednesday.

Hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) are multipotent stem cells that give rise to all blood cell types, found in the bone marrow and used to treat blood diseases such as leukemia.

The program has facilitated 7,000 HSCs donations for patients at home and abroad, of which 280 donations were made for patients from 24 countries, including the United States and Britain, as well as from Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to the CMDP.

The CMDP, established in 1992, is a non-profit organization affiliated with the Red Cross Society of China.