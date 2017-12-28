LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Hukou Waterfall transforms into an icy sight

1
2017-12-28 15:26CGTN Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

As the temperature continues to drop in northern China, Hukou Waterfall along the Yellow River has turned into a beautiful icy sight.

On sunny days, rainbows can often be seen arching over the waterfall which is located on the Yellow River at the intersection of northern China's Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces. The Yellow River plunges over the cliff, creating a spectacular waterfall.

Local temperatures have dropped to around minus 10 degrees Celsius. And the mist from the churning waterfall has turned into ice columns. Winter is the off-peak season for the Hukou Waterfall scenic spot. There aren't a lot of people here, with just 200 visitors coming in every day on average. It's cold and getting there is tough, but the magnificent view can really be worth the trouble. Visitors and photographers are amazed by the beautiful landscape. Hao Bin, head of the marketing department of the Hukou Waterfall scenic spot said: "When the temperature plunges to the lowest level in January, more ice will surround and cover the waterfall. The area we're now standing at will also be covered in ice. This place will have an even more spectacular sight." Hukou is the world's largest yellow waterfall and the second largest waterfall in China. Its name literally means the mouth of a teapot in Chinese, just like the shape of the waterfall.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.