Chinese overseas students killed and injured in Iceland coach crash

A coach carrying some 40 Chinese overseas students visiting Iceland overturned and skidded off the road, killing one person and leaving two in critical condition.

As of press time, the Chinese Embassy in Iceland has confirmed the death of one Chinese citizen. Among the 11 injured victims who were sent to a local hospital earlier, two are in critical condition, while others have been discharged from the hospital, Thepaper.cn reported.

An Icelandic Chinese guide who participated in the rescue mission told China Central Television on Dec. 28 that the coach was filled with Chinese students who study in Great Britain. He also noted that the crash was caused due to Iceland's harsh winter weather conditions and an icy road, adding that the coach was trying to avoid a car stopped alongside the road.

As tours in Polar Regions have become more popular in China in recent years, the Arctic region has become a favorite destination for Chinese tourists.

"Iceland is a peaceful and safe country, but traffic accidents happen occasionally, especially in winter. Chinese tourists visiting Iceland, especially those who take bus tours or self-driving tours should buckle up and pay attention to possible danger," an official from Chinese embassy in Iceland told Thepaper.cn.