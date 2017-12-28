LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Ke Jie to face AI opponent again

1
2017-12-28 13:40CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese prodigy Ke Jie battles against AlphaGo, May 25, 2017.（Photo/DeepMind Screenshot)

Chinese prodigy Ke Jie battles against AlphaGo, May 25, 2017.（Photo/DeepMind Screenshot)

The AlphaGo from Google, an AI algorithm that is part of DeepMind, defeated the human world champion Ke Jie in a three-part match in May this year.

After the loss, Ke vowed he would never play a computer again. However, something has changed his mind. Chinese news sources report that Ke will once again play an artificial intelligence at an AI tournament to be held in China in April 2018.

Ke Jie is one of the tournament's ambassadors, who took the victory of ENN Cup World Weiqi Open Tournament in Hebei Province in China. And he will play against the AI Tianrang.

Normally, a human representative would place pieces on behalf of AI, but in this case, a robotic arm developed by Fuzhou University will fulfill that role. Tianrang previously ascended to the semi-finals of Japan's AI Go tournament, called AI Ryusei, earlier this month. Tencent's AI was the ultimate winner.

The complements of AI competitors for the Chinese tournaments are Tianrang from Shanghai China, Japan's DeepZenGo and more. Google DeepMind's AlphaGo has since retired from competition, so it will not be playing in the tournament.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.