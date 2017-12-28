Ke Jie to face AI opponent again

Chinese prodigy Ke Jie battles against AlphaGo, May 25, 2017.（Photo/DeepMind Screenshot)

The AlphaGo from Google, an AI algorithm that is part of DeepMind, defeated the human world champion Ke Jie in a three-part match in May this year.

After the loss, Ke vowed he would never play a computer again. However, something has changed his mind. Chinese news sources report that Ke will once again play an artificial intelligence at an AI tournament to be held in China in April 2018.

Ke Jie is one of the tournament's ambassadors, who took the victory of ENN Cup World Weiqi Open Tournament in Hebei Province in China. And he will play against the AI Tianrang.

Normally, a human representative would place pieces on behalf of AI, but in this case, a robotic arm developed by Fuzhou University will fulfill that role. Tianrang previously ascended to the semi-finals of Japan's AI Go tournament, called AI Ryusei, earlier this month. Tencent's AI was the ultimate winner.

The complements of AI competitors for the Chinese tournaments are Tianrang from Shanghai China, Japan's DeepZenGo and more. Google DeepMind's AlphaGo has since retired from competition, so it will not be playing in the tournament.