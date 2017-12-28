Stockholm to try self-driving bus on public roads

Swedish Transport Agency on Wednesday gave permission to the first trial of self-driving public transport bus in Sweden.

"This is an historic decision which promotes the development of new, innovative technologies which are important for the development of society. Extensive research and trials are necessary to develop automated road traffic in a sustainable and safe way," Jonas Bjelfvenstam, the Transport Agency's director-general, said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the release, two self-driving buses will roll a distance of 1.5 kilometers in northern Stockholm. The buses will follow a virtual rail recorded in advance. The speed is low, around 20 km per hour.

The buses have no steering wheel, but can be operated manually. A driver will be on board to take control of the bus in case of emergency, as is required under current legislation in Sweden, the release added.

The Transport Agency is currently processing other applications for self-driving trials, and more applications are expected in 2018.