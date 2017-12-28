LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

Rails expand high-speed network

1
2017-12-28 11:34China Daily Editor: Zhang Shiyu ECNS App Download
The high-speed railway linking Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province, and Jinan, capital of Shandong province, will be put into operation on Thursday. (Wang Feng/China Daily)

The high-speed railway linking Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province, and Jinan, capital of Shandong province, will be put into operation on Thursday. (Wang Feng/China Daily)

Two new railways will open on Thursday, expanding China's high-speed railway network to 24,000 kilometers.

According to China Railway Corp, the national rail operator, a bullet train linking Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province, and Jinan, capital of Shandong province, will be put into operation on Thursday.

The new railway stretches 298 km and has 10 stations. Trains will initially operate at a speed of 250 km/h, reducing the travel time between the cities to two hours and nine minutes, down from three hours and 47 minutes.

It also links to the Beijing-Guangzhou and Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railways, according to CRC, which said the line will play a significant role in rejuvenating the countryside, boosting regional development and enhancing the economy along the railway.

Also on Thursday, a railway linking Jiujiang of Jiangxi province and Quzhou of Zhejiang province will start operations. The 334-km line has 10 stops and trains will run at an initial speed of 200 km/h.

It will link to the Beijing-Kowloon, Wuhan-Jiujiang, Hefei-Jiujiang and Tongling-Jiujiang lines to the west. To the east, it will link to the Shanghai-Kunming line and the Quzhou-Ningde line, which is under construction.

The line will form a railway gateway linking the southwestern region, Central China and coastal areas.

"The new line will boost tourism and mineral resources development, promote green development and encourage construction of Poyang Lake ecological economic region," according to CRC.

In addition to its increasingly intricate high-speed railway network, China is helping other countries with transport infrastructure.

China issued an updated national railway development plan last month that envisions 30,000 km of high-speed railways by the end of 2020, when it expects more than 80 percent of big cities will be covered by bullet trains.

By the end of 2020, rail travel between Beijing and most provincial capitals will be reduced to between two and eight hours, the plan said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.