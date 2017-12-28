LINE

Chicken crosses road, triggers driver's airbag

1
A driver is apparently left holding the bag after a run-in on a rural road with a chicken.

The man surnamed Hu called police after he struck a chicken with his Infiniti sedan on a road in Wuhu, Anhui Province.

"I hit the brake as soon as I saw it," Hu said in the video clip released by ahtv.cn.

Though the chicken was unscathed, the feathered fender-bender was enough for the car to deploy its airbag.

"It possibly touched the car when it ran away, setting off the safety devices," said Hu.

Police said it will cost upwards of 30,000 yuan ($4,584) to reinstall the airbag.

"The driver has been in a similar situation before, this is his second time going through this," said local police officer Liu Hong.

　　

