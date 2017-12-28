Shanghai's newest metro lines on trial operation

Shanghai's newest metro lines, Line 17 and the extended part of Line 9, will start trial operations on Saturday, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday. Once the two lines are in operation, Shanghai's metro system will cover 666 kilometers in total.

The extended part of Line 9 includes nine stops, and the earliest will open at 5:30 am. As for Line 17, the operating time starts at 6 am and ends at 11:10 pm. During peak hours, the interval of metro Line 17 will be five minutes. While taking Line 17, passengers can change to Line 2 or Line 10 at Hongqiao Railway Station. The total length of Line 17 is about 35 kilometers.

It is also noteworthy that cultural elements have been incorporated into the design of metro Line 17's carriages, with passengers' sitting experience being enhanced.