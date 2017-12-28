LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai's newest metro lines on trial operation

1
2017-12-28 10:46Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Shanghai's newest metro lines, Line 17 and the extended part of Line 9, will start trial operations on Saturday, thepaper.cn reported Wednesday. Once the two lines are in operation, Shanghai's metro system will cover 666 kilometers in total.

The extended part of Line 9 includes nine stops, and the earliest will open at 5:30 am. As for Line 17, the operating time starts at 6 am and ends at 11:10 pm. During peak hours, the interval of metro Line 17 will be five minutes. While taking Line 17, passengers can change to Line 2 or Line 10 at Hongqiao Railway Station. The total length of Line 17 is about 35 kilometers.

It is also noteworthy that cultural elements have been incorporated into the design of metro Line 17's carriages, with passengers' sitting experience being enhanced.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.