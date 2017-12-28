LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese state councilor meets Saudi Arabian guests

1
2017-12-28 10:09Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi meets with Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi meets with Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Wednesday met with Saudi Arabian guests in Beijing and both sides agreed to promote the alignment of their development strategies to benefit their peoples.

When meeting with Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabian minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabian minister of finance, Yang said the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia has had sound development.

China always regards Saudi Arabia as one of its diplomatic priorities in the Middle East, Yang said, noting that China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the consensus reached through the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee.

Yang also called for integration of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Saudi Vision 2030 plan.

The Saudi Arabian guests said the country attaches great importance to its ties with China and regards China as an important partner in the future.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.