Chinese state councilor meets Saudi Arabian guests

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi meets with Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 27, 2017. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Wednesday met with Saudi Arabian guests in Beijing and both sides agreed to promote the alignment of their development strategies to benefit their peoples.

When meeting with Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabian minister of energy, industry and mineral resources, and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabian minister of finance, Yang said the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia has had sound development.

China always regards Saudi Arabia as one of its diplomatic priorities in the Middle East, Yang said, noting that China is willing to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the consensus reached through the China-Saudi Arabia High-level Joint Committee.

Yang also called for integration of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Saudi Vision 2030 plan.

The Saudi Arabian guests said the country attaches great importance to its ties with China and regards China as an important partner in the future.