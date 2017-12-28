Snowstorm forces closure of Xinjiang airport

A snowstorm has caused temporary closure of an airport in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, resulting in cancellation and delay of flights.

Due to heavy snow that started at 4 p.m. Wednesday, the airport will be closed until 7:20 a.m. Thursday, according to the airport authorities.

The local observatory issued a yellow alert for the weather, recording an accumulated precipitation of 14.8 millimeters as of 10 p.m.

So far, 31 flights have been canceled. In addition, 26 outbound flights have been delayed while nine inbound flights diverted to other airports and another two returned.

The snowstorm has also hit other areas in northern Xinjiang. It will last for hours and then bring low temperatures.