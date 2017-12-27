LINE

Taiwan separatist attempts doomed to failure: mainland official

2017-12-27 23:26Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan
An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council (Xinhua photo)

It is futile for Taiwan to use military force to resist reunification, given the widening strength gap between the island and the Chinese mainland, a mainland official said Wednesday.

The way to safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is to abandon "Taiwan independence" and a hostile mentality, said An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

"Separatist attempts for 'Taiwan independence' in any form will be firmly rejected by people across the Strait and doomed to failure," An said.

Asked about the detention of four officials from the pro-reunification New Party in Taiwan, the spokesman condemned Taiwan authorities for indulging the separatists while suppressing and persecuting those who support peaceful reunification.

Prosecutors in Taiwan took them away and searched their homes on Dec. 18 for alleged violations of the island's security regulations.

An spoke highly of parties and groups in Taiwan that have been upholding the one-China principle and peaceful reunification, saying that realizing the country's complete reunification is the shared aspiration of all Chinese people and in the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.

　　

