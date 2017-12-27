Armed police to be commanded by CPC Central Committee, CMC

The command of armed police will be transferred from the State Council to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Central Military Commission from Jan. 1, 2018, said the CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.
RIGHT BG
The command of armed police will be transferred from the State Council to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Central Military Commission from Jan. 1, 2018, said the CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.
Military, armed police required to study CPC congress spirit2017-11-10
Armed police recruits in quilt folding competition2017-10-19
Sichuan armed police training on plateau2017-09-12