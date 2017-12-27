LINE

Armed police to be commanded by CPC Central Committee, CMC

The command of armed police will be transferred from the State Council to the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Central Military Commission from Jan. 1, 2018, said the CPC Central Committee on Wednesday.

　　

