China Unicom becomes Beijing 2022's telecommunication services partner

2017-12-27

China Unicom, a leading telecommunication service provider in China, has signed up as the official telecommunication services partner for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Han Zirong, Secretary General of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022), and Mai Yanzhou, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom, signed the partnership agreement in a ceremony at China Unicom's headquarters in Beijing.

Partnering with a leading telecommunications company like China Unicom will help Beijing 2022 build more connections within and outside China, and bring many "smart" and high-tech elements to the Games, Zhang Jiandong, Vice Mayor of Beijing and Executive Vice President of Beijing 2022, said in a speech before the signing ceremony.

Beijing 2022 will make sure that China Unicom fully enjoys the wide range of benefits that come with the Olympic brand and achieves solid growth, Zhang added.

China Unicom will provide best services for the staging of successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022, said Wang Xiaochu, Chairman of China Unicom.

Beijing 2022 has signed five official partners so far, including Bank of China, Air China, Yili Group (dairy products), ANTA (sports apparel), and China Unicom.

　　

