Shenzhen Customs seize 7.6 mln yuan in goods to protect IPR

Shenzhen Customs seized more than 200,000 items valued at more than 7.65 million yuan ($1.18 million) that infringed intellectual property rights during a three-month nationwide campaign.

"The figures respectively represent more than 70 percent and 50 percent of the country's total seizures," Yuan Qing, a senior officer with Shenzhen Customs, told a news conference in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on Wednesday.

"The patent infringing goods Shenzhen Customs seized include big name domestic and foreign brands of drones, mobile phones, medical products, electronic products, garments and shoes," Yuan said.

The campaign has dealt a heavy blow to patent infringement in the southern metropolis, home to myriad new and high-tech companies from home and abroad, Yuan said.

Meanwhile, the campaign has contributed to ensuring a fair investment and business environment in Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong special administrative region, Yuan added.

Despite the achievement, Yuan hinted that more special campaigns and operations would be launched to protect intellectual property rights and fight against patent infringement in the following months.