Print
China develops first offshore crane winch

1
2017-12-27 15:52Xinhua

Chinese engineers have developed the country's first offshore crane winch to assist offshore operations in either scientific marine exploration or ocean shipping.

The electric device developed by Hunan University of Science and Technology has a hauling power of 138 kN under water, enough to lift up to 13,800 kg.

Liu Deshun, head of the research program, said the independently developed winch could strengthen China's marine equipment manufacturing, as it could end China's dependence on foreign equipment, which is widely used for ocean-going vessels.

The winch can carry 4,500 meters of towing cord, with a maximum towing speed of 100 meters per minute.

　　

