Constitution amendment on agenda of upcoming key CPC meeting

he Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee decided Wednesday to include the discussion of a proposal about amending part of China's Constitution as a major agenda of the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in January.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the political bureau's Wednesday meeting, which also heard a work report from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and discussed the Party's anti-graft work in 2018.