LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Constitution amendment on agenda of upcoming key CPC meeting

1
2017-12-27 13:36Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

he Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee decided Wednesday to include the discussion of a proposal about amending part of China's Constitution as a major agenda of the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in January.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the political bureau's Wednesday meeting, which also heard a work report from the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and discussed the Party's anti-graft work in 2018.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.