CBA: Guangsha beat Zhejiang to get seven-game winning streak

1
2017-12-27 13:28Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Courtney Fortson scored a team-high 35 points, helping Guangsha beat Zhejiang 119-111 to get seven-game winning streak in the 21st round action of the 2017-2018 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Tuesday.

As the leader of the league, Guangsha had no mercy and got 7 points lead after first quarter, thus tying the score gradually.

Strengthening its attack, Guangsha enlarged the advantage to 17 points at the end of third quarter. Although Zhejiang fought back in the last quarter to narrow the gap to 8 points, the visiting team still couldn't turn the table.

Courtney Fortson of Guangsha finished with a team-high 35 points and 12 rebounds. Hu Jinqiu added 31 points. Sonny Weems of Zhejiang contributed a game-high 36 points.

Bayi beat Jilin 108-97 with its team-work which six Bayi players scored double-digit points, helping the home side get its third victory of the season.

With Justin Hamilton's game-high 36 points, Beijing smashed Tongxi 105-92 to end its losing streak.

　　

