Construction on track for Beijing Expo 2019

The rendering of the International Pavilion. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Construction of the pavilions for the 2019 Beijing Expo is well underway, Zhou Jianping, deputy director of the Coordination Bureau of Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition, said on Tuesday.

Work on the three main pavilions — the China Pavilion, the International Pavilion and the Life Experience Pavilion — for the 2019 International Horticultural Exhibition will be completed by the end of this month, said Lu Yan, deputy major of Beijing.

An outdoor exhibition area will be constructed next year.

The rendering of the expo park. (Photo provided to China Daily)

With a theme of "live green, live better", the expo will feature green materials and technologies including rainwater recycling, natural ventilation and solar power to create a green expo park with low energy consumption.

"The expo zone is projected to be a permanent habitat for thousands of flowers and plants," said Zhou. "It will be built into a tourist destination for leisure tourism and an ideal place for ecological education," he said.

His words were echoed by Lu, "The 2019 Beijing Expo is not only an international horticultural exhibition, it's an expo with a mission to help the development of green industries such as leisure, agriculture and sports."

The rendering of the China Pavilion. (Photo provided to China Daily)

The exhibition will be held in the expo park in Yanqing district, Beijing from April 29 to Oct. 7, 2019.

A total of 65 countries and international organizations have been confirmed to participate in the 2019 exhibition.

Hosted by the Chinese government and organized by the Beijing Municipal Government, the exhibition is accredited by the International Association of Horticultural Producers and recognized by the Bureau International des Expositions.