Sanxingdui culture-themed post office opens in SW China

2017-12-27

A Sanxingdui culture-themed post office opened Tuesday in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The post office has a unique postmark, a picture of a bronze human statue in the Sanxingdui Ruins.

It also sells various Sanxingdui cultural products such as the Sanxingdui masked doll.

"We hope to make the post office into a wall-less museum and bring the Sanxingdui culture to more people," said Zhu Jiake, deputy curator of Sanxingdui Museum.

Listed among China's top 10 archaeological findings of the 20th century, the Sanxingdui Ruins, covering an area of 12 square kilometers, were found in Guanghan City in Sichuan.

They are believed to be remnants of the Shu Kingdom that suddenly disappeared some 3,000 years ago.

In 1988, the Sanxingdui Ruins were put under state-level protection.

The site welcomes about 800,000 visitors each year.

　　

