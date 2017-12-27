LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shanghai children most addicted to screens

1
2017-12-27 10:38Global Times Editor: Li Yan ECNS App Download

Children under 3 years old in Shanghai tend to spend two hours and 42 minutes watching screens, a study involving 20,000 local kindergarten students found, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.

Another report covering eight places shows 30 percent parents with 4-month-olds have the habit of holding them while watching televisions or playing on their mobile phones.

A pediatrics professor said the longer a child looks at a screen, the worse their concentration ability will become later. The content and color of a screen gives kids intense sensory stimuli. Once they become used to this, they will get easily bored later when exposed to school, books or doing puzzles.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.