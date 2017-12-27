Shanghai children most addicted to screens

Children under 3 years old in Shanghai tend to spend two hours and 42 minutes watching screens, a study involving 20,000 local kindergarten students found, Xinmin Evening News reported Tuesday.

Another report covering eight places shows 30 percent parents with 4-month-olds have the habit of holding them while watching televisions or playing on their mobile phones.

A pediatrics professor said the longer a child looks at a screen, the worse their concentration ability will become later. The content and color of a screen gives kids intense sensory stimuli. Once they become used to this, they will get easily bored later when exposed to school, books or doing puzzles.