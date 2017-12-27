LINE

China governance academies urged to foster high-caliber talent

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jing (back, 4th L), who is also head of the Chinese Academy of Governance, addresses a meeting of presidents of governance academies, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

State Councilor Yang Jing Tuesday urged China's governance academies to help build high-caliber think tanks and offer better consultation to central authorities.

Governance academies at various levels are asked to strengthen Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership over their work and promote reform and innovation, said Yang, who is head of the Chinese Academy of Governance, at a meeting of presidents of governance academies Tuesday.

Yang praised the achievements of the academies since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012 while calling for more efforts to better implement the spirit of the 19th congress.

He also urged the academies to make new contributions to securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and to strive for the success of socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era.

　　

