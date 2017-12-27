LINE

Politics

Senior lawmakers review draft laws, resolutions

2017-12-27 10:02Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download
Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), presides over a chairpersons' meeting of the 12th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), presides over a chairpersons' meeting of the 12th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2017. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) held a chairpersons' meeting Tuesday afternoon to review draft laws and resolutions.

The chairman and vice chairpersons reviewed opinions from lawmakers on draft laws on supervision, tobacco leaf tax and ship tonnage tax, as well as a draft revision to the Law on Farmers' Specialized Cooperatives.

They reviewed opinions on a draft decision on a one-stop boundary control cooperation arrangement in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and a draft decision to extend a pilot program allowing farmers in selected areas to mortgage their land use rights and housing property rights.

Draft amendments to the laws on tendering and bidding and metrology were also reviewed.

The meeting was presided over by Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Reports on the reviews of the deliberations of four specialized committees, and on a number of official appointments and dismissals were also heard at the meeting.

After further revisions, the documents will be reviewed at the next meeting of the chairman and vice chairs, during which they will decide whether to put them to vote.

　　

