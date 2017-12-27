LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Shenzhen sets up finance, IP protection courts

1
2017-12-27 09:58Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Southern Chinese city of Shenzhen Tuesday set up a financial court and an intellectual property (IP) court.

The two courts are located in the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone.

The IP court is empowered by the Supreme People's Court to deal with IP cases under the jurisdiction of Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court. The financial court will handle financial cases other than those falling under the jurisdiction of community courts, and appeals.

The move addresses the large and growing number of financial and IP cases in Shenzhen, a front-runner in the country in terms of finance and technological innovation.

In 2016, courts in Shenzhen adjudicated on 14,887 IP cases of first instance, or one 10th of the nation's total. In the first eleven months, Shenzhen courts handled 23,639 financial dispute cases of first instance, twice the number in the same period last year.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.