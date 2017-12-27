Xi stresses implementation of major policies, integrity of leading officials

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, makes remarks at a meeting with members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held on Monday and Tuesday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

President Xi Jinping has stressed full implementation of major tasks set at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the integrity of leading officials.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting with members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held on Monday and Tuesday.

The priority for all members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee is to implement the tasks and realize the goals set at the 19th CPC National Congress, Xi said at the meeting.

"Words are not enough while actual actions are needed. Holding meetings and handing out papers are not enough while actual implementation is needed," he said.

Whether or not to fully implement the policies is a major indicator of loyalty and competence of a leading official, he stressed.

He urged leading officials to understand their duty, identify flaws and weaknesses and work out proper solutions.

Officials in charge should take responsibility, he said, adding that they should be brave to deal with the hardest issues and be competent enough to solve the most difficult problems.

Emphasizing the importance of the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, Xi urged members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to regard it as a political benchmark.

They should highly identify with, firmly safeguard, willingly obey and closely follow the leadership of CPC Central Committee in terms of "political stance, direction, principle and path," he said.

Warning of barriers and risks ahead as well as profound changes in Chinese society and abroad, Xi noted that requirements for Party's governance and leadership have changed and leading officials should have a stronger sense of urgency and be ready for "a great struggle with many new contemporary features."

INTEGRITY & COMPETENCE

Xi asked members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to be in awe of law and Party discipline and set an example of self-discipline and integrity.

They should not reverse the priority of public interest and personal gains nor confuse right and wrong, righteousness and profit, he said, asking them to consolidate their faith and enhance political and moral integrity.

Nor should they indulge themselves in affection for family and friends, he said, urging them to discipline their family members and close aides and not to grant them privileges.

The Party's campaign against undesirable work styles, which are intractable and recurrent, will not be stopped, Xi said.

"Misconduct of formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism are at odds with the nature, principles and the fine work styles of the Party, and are the enemies of the Party and the people," Xi said.

Xi said that members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should take the lead in fostering the right attitude on performance evaluation, always be honest, and consciously resist formalities for formalities' sake and bureaucratism.

Xi encouraged the whole Party to make decisions based on investigation and research, which are the foundation for doing all work well.

"Every Party member should avoid empty talk; instead, they should make concrete effort to carry out the policies and decisions of the CPC central committee and fulfil the tasks of reform and development that benefit the people," Xi said.

Careful research should be done to settle the most urgent problems that worry or anger ordinary people most and the issues that most directly concern their interests, he said.

A MEETING OF SELF-REFLECTION

At the meeting, all members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee spoke, reflecting their own performance according to Party regulations.

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should set an example by remaining true to their original aspirations and keeping their mission firmly in mind, said a statement issued after the meeting.

Members should take the lead in studying, promoting and implementing the spirit of the 19th National Congress of the CPC and arm themselves with the spirit to guide practice and work, the statement said.

Xi has shown firm faith and will, clear commitment to the people, extraordinary political wisdom and tactics and a strong sense of responsibility, in leading the CPC and China in the great struggle with many new contemporary features, the statement said.

It is the aspiration of the whole Party and the people to have Xi serve at the core of the CPC and its Central Committee, the statement said.

Members of the Political Bureau were urged to consciously safeguard Xi's position at the core of the CPC and the CPC Central Committee, and work harder to uphold the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.

They were also required to take the lead in studying Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and master its essence, innovative ideas, and its political, historical, theoretical and practical significance.