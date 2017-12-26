Xi offers condolences over tropical storm losses in Philippines

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended condolences to his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte over the heavy casualties and material damage caused by Tropical Storm Tembin sweeping across parts of southern Philippines over the past few days.

In a message dated Monday, Xi offered his sincere sympathy, on behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, to the Philippine president and people affected by the storm.

Xi said he felt deeply grieved over the suffering of the Philippine people from the disaster and displacement of them as a result, pledging that China is willing to offer emergency assistance to the disaster areas for rescue and relief.

Xi pointed out that he believed under the strong leadership of both the president and the government of the Philippines, the Philippine people will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homeland.

Tropical Storm Tembin started lashing parts of Mindanao in the southern Philippines last Friday and triggered massive flash flooding and mudslides, leaving more than 300 people dead or missing and 70,000 people homeless.