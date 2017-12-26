Authorities investigate possible leaks in postgrad exam

The Ministry of Education has received a report on the possible leakage of questions for the entrance exam of postgraduate studies and is carrying out investigations, a government worker from the ministry said Tuesday.

The worker, who was not named, told news website cyol.net authorities have sorted out the videos, screenshots and PDF materials relating to the possible leak after receiving the report.

If authorities prove the report true, police will be involved in the investigation, the worker said.

Some online users published posts on Sina Weibo, the Chinese micro blog, Tuesday, saying the questions shown by a teacher at a training course were quite similar to the questions on the math test, with only some figures being changed.

A test-taker said many other teachers would not focus on such questions because they thought the questions would not be so deep due to the syllabus requirements, but the teacher gave his courses on the questions.

"The questions he taught were very similar to the questions in test, and some only changed figures. Saying it is a coincidence, it is inconceivable," the test-taker said.

According to online videos about three hours long, the teacher, Li Lin, gave a lecture on math questions to students in a classroom with the logo of training website zhongshikaoyan.com.

Li's information could be found at the training website, saying Li was a teacher with years of experience, engaged in teaching and training students for taking the postgrad exam.

Website manager Liu said Li was a teacher at the Dalian University of Technology, and the teaching materials were provided by Li.

According to the official website of the university, Li is a teacher at the university's School of Mathematical Sciences.

At press time, Li could not be contacted and the online videos were deleted.