LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China’s healthcare market expected to hit 4.9 trillion RMB in 2017

1
2017-12-26 16:25People's Daily Online Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

China's healthcare market is expected to hit 4.9 trillion RMB ($748 billion) in 2017, according to a health management summit recently held in Beijing.

However, this figure is still far from the goal set by the Healthy China 2030 strategy, which estimates the market value to increase to 16 trillion RMB by 2030.

Statistics show that the industry currently makes up less than 5% of China's GDP, and challenges still exist given the contradiction between the limited supply of healthcare services and growing demand.

"China is at an initial stage of healthcare development," said Ran Wei, vice president of China Health Management Association.

The healthcare industry is not a narrow industry, but an industrial system directly or indirectly related with health, said Wang Zhanshan, secretary of the China Health Management Association, adding that the sector covers a whole industrial chain from healthcare products to health services.

He thinks that the demand for health management will keep growing, and related departments should accelerate the top-design and establish collaboration platforms.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2017 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.