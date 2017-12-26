Giant rubber duck to make a splash in city of Kunming

Standing 18 meters tall, equivalent to a six-story building, a world famous rubber duck is set to make a splash in Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The brainchild of Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, the giant inflatable rubber duck will arrive in Kunming on Friday and be displayed until March 2.

"The duck knows no frontiers and has healing properties. Its core value is to bring back a childlike innocence to tourists," said Li Jiangbin, general manager of News MO Culture Communication, the organizer of the display.

The rubber duck has been touring the world since 2007, and made appearances at several Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

A spokesperson with the ancient Dian kingdom wetland park, where the duck will sit, said he hoped the event would show the beauty of Yunnan to the world and bring tourists an amazing experience.