Online donation for poor kids cancelled

2017-12-26 chinaplus.cri.cn

An online charity program for impoverished children has been shut down by its creator after questions about the public profiles of the children came into question, reports the China Youth Daily.

The charity project, "Fenbeichou," asked people to donate one yuan for a child who shared their birthday. It was launched on December 22, 2017.

However, people became immediately suspicious after pictures of the same child began appearing on different profiles.

The program was launched by Beijing-based Lingfenbei Tech and the Aiyou Future Foundation, a charity based in Shenzhen.

Lingfenbei Tech says the discrepancies were the result of faults during system testing. However, the company has since shut down the site.

Shenzhen's civil affairs bureau has begun an investigation into the Aiyou Future Foundation.

The project reportedly raised over 2.55 million yuan in donations during the short time it was open.

　　

